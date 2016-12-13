Obituary: Carolyn Yarber, University Libraries staff member, 69

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carolyn Booker Yarber, a member of the University Libraries staff for more than 48 years, died Dec. 9, 2016, in St. Louis. She was 69.

Yarber was an Interlibrary Loan/Reserves assistant at Olin Library, where she was responsible for lending University Libraries materials to resource-sharing partners. She determined if materials were available for shipment to other libraries and delivered journal articles electronically to faculty, staff and students at research institutions across the world.

“Carolyn dedicated her professional life to Washington University,” said Deborah Ehrstein, head of access at Olin Library. “Over the course of her career, Carolyn played a significant role in the work lives of numerous colleagues and students. Her contributions to the Interlibrary Loan/Reserves unit will be missed.”

Yarber was a graduate of Sumner High School in St. Louis and attended Harris Teachers College (now Harris-Stowe State University). She was first hired by University Libraries as a typist in the Card Catalog Department in 1966.

Yarber is survived by her daughter, Teresa, who is also an employee of the libraries.

A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 15, with visitation from 11-11:50 a.m., at Wade Funeral Home Twin Chapel, 4800 Natural Bridge Ave. in St. Louis. Interment will follow the service in Lake Charles Park Cemetery, 7775 St. Charles Rock Road in Bel-Nor.

For the full obituary, visit the University Libraries website.