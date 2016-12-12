Programming team headed to world competition

Three Washington University in St. Louis undergraduates will represent the university at the World Finals of the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) International Collegiate Programming Contest in South Dakota next May.

Dennis Cosgrove, a professor of the practice in computer science in the School of Engineering & Applied Science and faculty adviser to the teams, said this is the first year in many years that the university has had a team qualify for the world competition, which will bring in teams from universities worldwide.

To learn more, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science website.