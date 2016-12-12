The View From Here 12.12.16

Abisola Jegede (left), a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in American culture studies in Arts & Sciences, is congratulated by her mother, Funmi Jegede, Dec. 3, 2016. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students prepare for the December Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Graham Chapel Dec. 3, 2016. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Dogs Faith (left) and Grace (right) enjoy a night out on campus as students prepare for finals. Grace is the pet of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, while Faith belongs to Larry Shapiro, former dean of the School of Medicine. (Photo: Larry Shapiro/Washington University)
Washington University basketball players Kevin Kucera (10), CJ Harrington (24), Andrew Sanders (33), Clinton Hooks (14) and Michael Bregman accept the second-place trophy from Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton after the 33rd annual Lopata Classic men’s basketball tournament Dec. 3, 2016. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Olin dean Mark Taylor grabs a slice of pizza while celebrating the school’s new No. 1 ranking in the Poets & Quants undergraduate school survey. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Olin faculty, students and staff gathered in Simon Hall to celebrate their No. 1 ranking in the recent Poets & Quants undergraduate business school survey. The party included plenty of pizza, pretzels, popcorn and fun. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
