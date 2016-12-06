Washington People: Li Ding

Li Ding is something of a cryptographer. Or perhaps reverse cryptographer is more accurate. Rather than writing code to conceal meaning, she works to decipher nature’s secret language.

Ding and her colleagues design new ways to translate the letters of the DNA sequence that make up the human genome into information doctors can use to treat patients, especially those diagnosed with cancer. But before she embarked on a career in computational biology — using bits and bytes to guide drug discovery — she had to get past that first frog dissection.

Read the full profile on the School of Medicine site.