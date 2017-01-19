2017-18 tuition, room, board, fees announced

Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $50,650 for the 2017-18 academic year — a $1,700 increase over the 2016-17 current academic tuition of $48,950, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer. This year’s percentage increase of 3.5 percent matches that of the last two years and remains the university’s lowest in nearly 50 years.

The required student activity fee will be $508. The health and wellness fee will be $375.

Charges for on-campus double-occupancy housing for 2017-18 will range between $10,532 and $10,982, depending on housing type selected. This year’s range is $9,950 to $10,670. The meal plans for 2017-18 will range from $4,206 to $5,844 compared with this year’s range of $4,124 to $5,729.

“The tuition you pay allows us to fulfill our mission of providing a world-class university experience inside and outside the classroom,” wrote Provost Holden Thorp in a letter to parents and students about the 2017-18 tuition, room, board and fees.

“It also enables us to address the very important goal of meeting the financial needs of all of our students, an endeavor that remains one of our highest priorities,” wrote Thorp, who is also executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and the Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor.

“As always, we thank you for your continued support in your children’s education as we — the university, our students, families, alumni and friends — work to fulfill Washington University’s commitment to excellence as one of the best universities in the world,” Thorp wrote.

A Frequently Asked Questions document about tuition and the university’s financial resources was enclosed with the letter.

Students who qualify for need-based financial assistance will receive consideration for the cost increases, along with consideration of changes in their family financial circumstances.

Below are the 2017-18 full-time tuition and fee schedules for the university’s graduate and professional programs as well as tuition for evening and summer schools enrolling part-time students.

Graduate School of Arts & Sciences and graduate programs in the School of Engineering & Applied Science: The 2017-18 tuition charge for graduate students in these programs will be $50,650, an increase of $1,700 (3.5 percent).

Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design: The 2017-18 tuition charge for the Master of Architecture program will be $49,656, an increase of $1,446 (3 percent).

Graduate School of Art: The 2017-18 tuition charge for the Master of Fine Arts program will be $41,064, an increase of $1,274 (3.2 percent).

Brown School: The 2017-18 tuition charge for first-year students in the Master of Social Work program will be $39,968, an increase of $396 (1 percent), and the Master in Public Health program tuition will be $35,492, an increase of $1,200 (3.5 percent).

Olin Business School graduate program: The 2017-18 tuition for the Master of Business Administration program will be $57,900, an increase of $2,500 (4.5 percent) and the Executive MBA program will be $128,000, an increase of $4,500 (3.6 percent).

School of Law: The 2017-18 tuition for the JD and LLM programs will be $54,888, an increase of $1,872 (3.5 percent).

School of Medicine: The 2017-18 tuition for first-year students in the School of Medicine will be $63,230 each year for their four years of medical school, an increase of $2,432 (4 percent). The tuition for the second-, third- and fourth-year classes was fixed for four years upon their entry to medical school and their 2017-18 annual tuition will continue at $60,798, $58,460, and $56,212, respectively.

Evening and Summer School tuition rates, 2017-18

Undergraduate evening students: For undergraduate evening students enrolling in University College in Arts & Sciences or continuing-education classes in the School of Architecture in 2017-18, tuition will be $650 per credit hour.

Graduate students in University College: Depending upon the graduate program in University College in Arts & Sciences, tuition will range from $650 to $995 per credit hour for 2017-18.

Summer School in Arts & Sciences: Tuition in Summer School classes in Arts & Sciences will be $1,140 per undergraduate credit hour and $1,340 per graduate credit hour for summer 2017.