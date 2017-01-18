Basketball teams to host Green Dot games Friday

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a Green Dot doubleheader Friday, Jan. 20, while playing New York University. The events will help promote the university’s Green Dot program, which encourages bystanders to intervene and help prevent sexual assault. Learn more on the Bear Sports site.
