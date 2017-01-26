Beverley named fellow of tropical medicine society

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Stephen Beverley, the Marvin A. Brennecke Professor and head of Molecular Microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

He is one of 26 fellows named in 2016 to the society, the largest international scientific organization of experts dedicated to reducing the worldwide burden of tropical infectious diseases and improving global health.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.