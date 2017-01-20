Creativity focus of MLA Lecture Series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Creativity will be explored during a series of Saturday talks in February at Washington University in St. Louis.

Free and open to the public, the Master of Liberal Arts (MLA) Lecture Series is sponsored by University College, the university’s professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences.

The lectures begin Feb. 4 and are offered every Saturday in February from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Hillman Hall, Room 70.

Now in its 36th year, the popular MLA series addresses a common theme from a variety of backgrounds.

Faculty speakers and their topics in this year’s series, titled “Creativity,” are:

Feb. 4: Marc Raichle , MD, professor of radiology, of neurology, of neurobiology and of biomedical engineering and the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Medicine, on “Creativity and the Resting Brain”;

, MD, professor of radiology, of neurology, of neurobiology and of biomedical engineering and the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Medicine, on “Creativity and the Resting Brain”; Feb. 11: Brian Carpenter , professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and the faculty lead for educational initiatives in the Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging, on “The Science (and Art) of Later Life Creativity”;

, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and the faculty lead for educational initiatives in the Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging, on “The Science (and Art) of Later Life Creativity”; Feb. 18: Heather Corcoran , director of the College & Graduate School of Art and the Jane Reuter Hitzeman and Herbert F. Hitzeman, Jr. Professor of Art in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, on “Be the Designer of Your World: Thoughts About the Process”; and

, director of the College & Graduate School of Art and the Jane Reuter Hitzeman and Herbert F. Hitzeman, Jr. Professor of Art in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, on “Be the Designer of Your World: Thoughts About the Process”; and Feb. 25: Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer and professor of the practice in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, on “Create or Perish. Innovate or Die: The Power and Promise of the Rise of Innovation Ecosystems in Middle America.”

Lectures can be attended individually or in the entire series, but RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, visit the MLA series website. For more information, call 314-935-6700 or email ucollege@wustl.edu.