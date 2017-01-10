Leadership changes in Division of Student Affairs

Justin Carroll, associate vice chancellor for student affairs/dean of students and interim athletics director, has announced his retirement, effective Feb. 1. Carroll is a 36-year veteran of Washington University in St. Louis, contributing to the development of the university’s acclaimed residential life and athletics programs.

Karen Levin Coburn, currently senior consultant in residence and formerly assistant vice chancellor for students and associate dean for the freshman transition, will serve as interim associate vice chancellor until a successor to Carroll is named. She will oversee Habif Health and Wellness Center, the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention (RSVP) Center and the WashU Cares program.

Coburn is the co-author of “Letting Go: A Parents’ Guide to Understanding the College Years” and leads the popular “Letting Go” orientation program for parents. She joined the university in 1987.

Chris Peacock, currently deputy director of athletics, will serve as interim athletics director, overseeing Intercollegiate Athletics and the Office of Recreation. A search is currently underway for a permanent athletics director. Peacock joined the university in 2014 and has 20 years of athletic administration experience. A search committee led by Lori White, vice chancellor for student affairs, is managing the process for naming a permanent athletics director.

Carroll joined Washington University in 1981 as director of student activities and soon took leadership of the university’s office of housing and residential life, where he helped open 20 new residence facilities. Washington University’s residential colleges are perennially ranked among the nation’s best.

More recently, Carroll oversaw construction of the new Gary M. Sumers Recreation Center, a state-of-the-art facility where students, faculty, staff and alumni exercise, play sports and socialize.

In 2007, Carroll received the College of Arts & Sciences’ Dean’s Award and, in 2008, Student Union named Carroll “Administrator of the Year.”