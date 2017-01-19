New members named to Danforth Staff Council

The 10 newest members of Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Staff Council have been selected. The council provides a platform for ongoing communication between Danforth staff and the senior administration.
Visit the Danforth Staff Council website to learn about new and continuing members and the council’s work.
