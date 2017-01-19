New members named to Danforth Staff Council

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 10 newest members of Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Staff Council have been selected. The council provides a platform for ongoing communication between Danforth staff and the senior administration.

Visit the Danforth Staff Council website to learn about new and continuing members and the council’s work.