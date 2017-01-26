New Office of Scholar Programs opens in Women’s Building

Three of Washington University in St. Louis’ premier scholar programs — the Ervin Scholars, the Annika Rodriguez Scholars and the Danforth Scholars — are now part of the new Office of Scholar Programs. The new office will support each program’s unique identity but also provide scholar students a space in the Women’s Building to meet and collaborate.

“This is a place where students can join forces and start initiatives that would cut across all three programs,” said Julia Macias, assistant dean of scholar programs and director of the Rodriguez Scholars. “Students will tell you the scholar programs are very different, and they are, but the scholars share a passion for service and leadership. It’s important that they have a place to tackle complicated and challenging issues.”

The three merit programs accept students from all four undergraduate schools. The Ervin Scholars program is named after African-American educator John B. Ervin and promotes service and diversity. The Annika Rodriguez Scholars program is named after alumna Annika Rodriguez and requires scholars to take a three-credit course called “Latino Experiences in the United States” as well as participate in community service. The Danforth Scholars, named after Washington University Chancellor Emeritus William H. Danforth and his wife, Elizabeth Gray Danforth, champion service and personal integrity.

Rodriguez Scholar Carolina Rojas said she is looking forward to meeting members of the other scholar programs. The office is currently open until 5 p.m. weekdays. Though it houses the scholar programs, all students are welcome.

“We have so much learn from each other,” said Rojas, a first-year student studying education. “A space like this will help us interact.”