Obituary: Brian T. Collins, chief of cytopathology, 52

Brian T. Collins, MD, an associate professor of pathology and immunology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Dec. 23, 2016, in his sleep at his home in Creve Coeur, Mo. He was 52.
Chief of the cytopathology section at the school, his work focused on studying and diagnosing diseases on the cellular level, with a particular emphasis on using fine needles to rapidly obtain samples for molecular and other diagnostic tests.
A funeral Mass was held Dec. 29 at Incarnate Word Church in Chesterfield, Mo. Contributions in his memory may be made to De Smet Jesuit High School or to Our Lady’s Inn.
Read the full obituary on the School of Medicine site.
