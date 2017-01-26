Obituary: Matthew Barton, resident in otolaryngology, 35

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Matthew R. Barton, MD, a physician-scientist in his seventh and final year of residency in otolaryngology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at his home in Webster Groves, Mo., of an undiagnosed medical condition. He was 35.

While in medical school, a research rotation at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., introduced him to academic medicine and clinical investigation. The experience made him want to become a physician-scientist aimed at developing better treatments for otolaryngology patients.

Barton is survived by his wife, Allison Barton; their children, Noah and Brooklyn; his parents, Michael and Deborah Barton; and his sister, Katie Barton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Journey-Tower Grove, 2833 South Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a GoFundMe account that friends of the family established to help support the Barton children.

