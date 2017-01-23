Siteman Investment Program seeks applications

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Siteman Investment Program funds internal cancer-related research projects biannually. The aim is to help investigators produce preliminary data to pursue nationally competitive funding. The 2017 Cycle 1 is open, and researchers should express interest by March 1.