Siteman Investment Program seeks applications

The Siteman Investment Program funds internal cancer-related research projects biannually. The aim is to help investigators produce preliminary data to pursue nationally competitive funding. The 2017 Cycle 1 is open, and researchers should express interest by March 1.
