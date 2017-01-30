The View From Here 1.30.17

Roz Bradshaw-Robinson, program coordinator in the Office of Medical Student Research, brought her daughters and a group of middle and high schoolers interested in STEM to see the movie “Hidden Figures” on Jan. 20. Robinson has been meeting with many of these young women over the past four years to encourage interest in STEM education and to promote connections with women in STEM fields. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
Students Lanxi Zhang (left), Irum Javed and Anu Samarajiva work with Linda Samuels, assistant professor at the Sam Fox School and faculty adviser on their project, which recently took first place in the international design competition Urban SOS. Learn more about their idea for combating hunger. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Steph Smith (right), Washington University manager of supplier diversity, and Sondra Rotty, senior project manager with general contractor Tarlton, observe construction progress at Bryan Hall Jan. 23. To be completed in January 2018, Bryan Hall will contain 13 chemistry labs as well as connect to a redesigned pedestrian bridge over Forest Park Parkway. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
People listen Jan. 23 in Holmes Lounge during “Pride and Policy,” a panel discussion on LGBTQ+ rights during the Trump administration. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
MFA students in the Sam Fox School held an open studio earlier this month. Visit the Sam Fox Facebook page to learn more. (Photo by Stan Strembicki)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.