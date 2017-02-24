Applications open for Global Impact Award

The Skandalaris Center is now accepting applications for the Global Impact Award. The award supports university students, postdoctoral researchers and young alumni who seek to create entrepreneurial ventures with a global impact. Apply by March 20.
