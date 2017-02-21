Apply for SPORE research grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) in leukemia grant, under principal investigator Daniel Link, MD. Those interested should apply by May 1 through the proposalCENTRAL website. Learn more here. For additional information, contact Amy Abrams at a.abrams@wustl.edu.

Also, applications are being accepted for SPORE grants in pancreatic cancer, for both career enhancement and developmental research programs under director William Hawkins, MD. That deadline is also May 1. Learn more here.