Babcock named VP of health-care epidemiology group

Hilary M. Babcock, MD, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named vice president of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, a professional group that promotes research, education and advocacy for safe health care.

Babcock began her four-year term Jan. 1 and will become president in 2019.

