Emergency communication system to be tested March 7

Washington University in St. Louis will test its emergency communication system, WashUAlerts, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. These tests are to ensure that the university can effectively communicate with the community in an emergency. The test will take place unless there is the potential for severe weather that day or an emergency is occurring at that time.

For this test, WashUAlerts will send alerts to @wustl.edu addresses and to registered cellphones.

The drill also will include testing of the university’s yellow Alertus beacons, which are located in various large gathering spaces, common areas and classrooms. Also to be tested will be the university’s desktop pop-ups on computers that have the software installed; indoor public address systems and Voice Over Fire Alarm systems; cable TV override on the Danforth Campus; the WUSTL App; and outdoor warning sirens.

Washington University also will notify the community of the test via the emergency hotline (314-935-9000 locally or toll-free 888-234-2863) and the emergency website.

University community members are strongly encouraged to enter or update their contact information via HRMS and WebSTAC/SIS. For more information, including on how to opt out of certain communication methods, visit the emergency website.

For more information about the drill, email emergency management at WashUready@wustl.edu.