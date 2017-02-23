FOCUS St. Louis selects university members for leadership programs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four members of the Washington University in St. Louis community have been selected to participate in FOCUS St. Louis leadership programs.

Hannah Dubreville and Cory Schmitt, both graduate students at the Brown School, were chosen to participate in the Emerging Leaders program, which offers participants an opportunity to better understand the inner workings of the St. Louis community, develop leadership skills and connect with a diverse network of peers.

Jennifer Thomas, sustainability coordinator, and Emily Underwood, director of community programs at the Missouri History Museum and a 2002 graduate of Washington University, were chosen to participate in the Coro Women In Leadership program, which invites members to interview leaders from different sectors, observe different leadership styles and learn about the community.

FOCUS St. Louis is the region’s premier leadership organization, preparing diverse leaders to work cooperatively for a thriving St. Louis region through experience-based leadership training, civic issue education and public engagement initiatives.