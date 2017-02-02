Homans help families with support for the Brown School

Washington University in St. Louis has named the Homan Research Suite in Hillman Hall and the Homan Garden on the building’s northwest side following a $2 million commitment from Christine and Scott Homan to support the long-range capital needs of the Brown School.

For many years, Christine and Scott Homan, 1971 and 1966 graduates of the university, respectively, have focused their philanthropic activities on the well-being of children and families. At the Brown School, they discovered top-ranked programs that develop social work and public health leaders who can transform lives.

“Through evidence-based research, teaching and policy, the Brown School helps build sustainable families and stronger communities, locally and globally,” said Christine Homan, a member of the Brown School National Council. “The school collaborates with campus and community partners to make our world a better place for everyone.”

“The Homan Suite is a catalyst for collaboration and research that will generate great social impact,” Scott Homan said. “The tiered garden represents a place of rest, hope and joy.”

“We hope students and others will gather there to contemplate how best to use their time, talents and treasure to help those in need,” Christine Homan said.

The couple also established a facilities challenge as part of their overall pledge, matching three-to-one all new commitments of $2,500 or more designated for the Brown School expansion, up to $250,000.

“Christine and Scott share a passion for this community and for improving the lives of those around them,” said Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. “I am deeply grateful for their tremendous generosity to Washington University and for their extraordinary commitment to our region.”

“The Brown School community leverages our investment to benefit many communities,” Scott Homan said. “It builds on our personal goals.”

Through their leadership, the Homans have advanced many organizations. They serve on the advocacy board of directors for the Family Resource Center and have served on boards and committees for Lutheran Family and Children’s Services and for Humanitri. They remain loyal and grateful to Washington University for the education and opportunities it has provided to their family, many of whom are alumni.

Christine Homan’s father, Henry Jubel, earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1940 with the help of a scholarship. He and his wife, Elvira (both deceased) instilled in their children a compassion for others. The Homans have done the same for their own three children: Cynthia Homan Behr and Eric Homan, both Washington University graduates; and Devin Homan, a graduate of Fontbonne University.

“We set the example of using our God-given blessings to help provide a future for the disadvantaged,” Christine Homan said. “This is our legacy, and it guides us every day.”