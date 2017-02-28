Learn about ‘Divided City’ project funding

There will be an info session and lunch at noon Thursday, March 2, in Umrath Hall, Room 224, where faculty and staff can learn more about “The Divided City” project looking at segregation. The final round of funding is approaching, and proposals are due March 31.
