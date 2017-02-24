Licensed supplier fairs planned March 1 and 10

The university’s annual trademark licensed supplier fairs will take place soon. The first fair will be 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus; the next will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 10, in the Knight Center on the Danforth Campus.
