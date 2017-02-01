MD/PhD student honored at international engineering conference

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A paper authored by an MD/PhD candidate at Washington University in St. Louis recently took first prize at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exhibition.

Stephen Linderman’s paper, presenting technology for improving surgical suturing for better tendon repairs, won the top honor in the biomedical engineering and technology track at the exhibition — the world’s largest, cross-disciplinary mechanical engineering conference.

Visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science website to learn more about Linderman’s award-winning research.