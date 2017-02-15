Next cohort of Professional Leadership Academy & Network named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The next class of the university’s Professional Leadership Academy & Network (PLAN) has been selected.

PLAN is a yearlong professional development program, overseen by the Office of the Provost, intended to cultivate future leaders at Washington University. Participants work to strengthen their leadership skills and expand their knowledge of the university. Members share a commitment to diversity of thought and identity and an understanding of the importance of inclusion at the university.

For a listing of the 24 members of the 2017 cohort, visit the PLAN website.