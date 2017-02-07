Schaefer honored at ACS symposium

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jacob Schaefer, the Charles Allen Thomas Professor of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was honored at a symposium and banquet organized by the St. Louis Section of the American Chemical Society and held Jan. 6.

The topic of the symposium was high-resolution solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, Schaefer’s specialty.

Learn more about the symposium and about Schaefer’s work on the St. Louis ACS website.