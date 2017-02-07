Schaefer honored at ACS symposium

Jacob Schaefer, the Charles Allen Thomas Professor of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was honored at a symposium and banquet organized by the St. Louis Section of the American Chemical Society and held Jan. 6.
The topic of the symposium was high-resolution solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, Schaefer’s specialty.
Learn more about the symposium and about Schaefer’s work on the St. Louis ACS website.
