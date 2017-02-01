Skandalaris Center opens space on Medical Campus

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship opened a facility on the Medical Campus in the Taylor Avenue Building. Register to attend the next LEAP Inventor Challenge workshops in that space Tuesday, Feb. 7.