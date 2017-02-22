St. Louis American honors Jolly, Wilson

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis American Foundation will honor Andwele Jolly and Frank Wilson of Washington University in St. Louis at its seventh annual Salute to Young Leaders Awards Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Jolly is the business director of clinical operations in the divisions of allergy and immunology, rheumatology and hematology in the Department of Medicine at the School of Medicine.

Wilson is an adjunct professor in the University of Missouri-St. Louis/Washington University Joint Undergraduate Engineering Program.

The awards honor 20 African-American leaders under age 40 who make a positive impact in the St. Louis community.

Jolly also serves on the board of directors for Myrtle Hilliard Davis Comprehensive Health Centers and the Missouri Foundation for Health and on the Provider Services Advisory Board for the St. Louis Regional Health Commission. Additionally, he is immediate past-president of the National Association of Health Services Executives, St. Louis Chapter.

Wilson began teaching in the joint engineering program in 2011 and owns construction company BFW Contractors. He also provides workforce development and advocates for minority participation in construction. He also is a member of a steering committee of the Associated General Contractors of America.