The View From Here 2.27.17

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (right) moderates a panel discussion Feb. 23 in Emerson Auditorium about higher education’s role in efforts toward inclusion and change in St. Louis. Harris-Stowe State University President Dwaun J. Warmack (left) and St. Louis Community College Chancellor Jeff L. Pittman were also part of the Day of Discovery panel. Recordings of the sessions are available online. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)