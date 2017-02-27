The View From Here 2.27.17

Janice Mirikitani, the 2017 Day of Discovery and Dialogue keynote speaker (center), speaks Feb. 22 as student panelists Ruby Arora and Kevin Garza listen at an event on the Medical Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (right) moderates a panel discussion Feb. 23 in Emerson Auditorium about higher education’s role in efforts toward inclusion and change in St. Louis. Harris-Stowe State University President Dwaun J. Warmack (left) and St. Louis Community College Chancellor Jeff L. Pittman were also part of the Day of Discovery panel. Recordings of the sessions are available online. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Former Congressman Dick Gephardt, founder of the university’s Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, delivered the keynote address Feb. 17 in Graham Chapel for the Impact Conference. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students attend the Summer Opportunities Fair in College Hall on the South 40 area of campus Feb. 15. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
Michell Miller (left), who plays Ruth, and Ebby Offord, who plays Sage, apply makeup mud to each other in preparing for a photo shoot ahead of the Performing Arts Department production of “Son of Soil,” which opens March 30. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Members of the Washington University community gathered Feb. 20 at the Kemper Art Museum for the concert “Inspiring Art: Spectacle and Leisure in Paris,” sponsored by the Department of Music. Performing are (from left) Jane Price, Amy Greenhalgh, Kenneth Kulosa and Laura Reycraft. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
