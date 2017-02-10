University Libraries receives grant to digitize poetry readings

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries has received a two-year, $34,433 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission for the project “Liberating the Spoken Word: Poetry Readings and Literary Performances in St. Louis, 1969-2005.”

The grant will allow the libraries to digitize and create metadata for 947 audio recordings from three archival collections: the River Styx Archive, the Jan Garden Castro Papers and the Michael Castro Papers.

Read more on the University Libraries website.