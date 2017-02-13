The View From Here 2.13.17

Black Anthology presented “Black & Blue” at Edison Theatre Feb. 3 and 4. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Josef Sorett, director of the Center on African-American Religion, Sexual Politics and Social Justice at Columbia University, delivered the lecture “The Art and Politics of African-American Faith” in Umrath Lounge Feb. 1. Sponsors were the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, the Department of African and African-American Studies and Department of English’s Religion and Literature Reading Group. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
First-year students who participated in the year-long FOCUS program “The History, Memory and Representation of the Holocaust” during the 2015-16 academic year gathered at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum in Maryland Heights Feb. 2, for a presentation and panel discussion. Here, students Rachel Berger (center) and Dina Guilak talk with Erin McGlothlin (left), associate professor in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley (left) join Jon Sawyer, executive director of the Pulitzer Center, Feb. 8 in Graham Chapel for a discussion on “A New Approach to the Middle East.” (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students perform in Black Anthology’s show “Black and Blue” Feb. 3. Black Anthology is a yearly production written and produced by undergraduate students that examines the black experience in America. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Olin Business School welcomed Mike Girsch, assistant general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Feb. 1 in Patrick Rishe’s Sports Analytics class. Seated to the left of Girsch is Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the manager of football R&D for the San Francisco 49ers. (Courtesy photo)
St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard (left) greets Olin Dean Mark Taylor just before delivering his remarks at the Financial Forum event, held at Emerson Auditorium Feb. 9. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
