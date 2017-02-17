The View From Here 2.20.17

Visiting pianist Jonathan Biss (second from right) participated in a panel discussion, titled “Late Moves: Music and Creativity,” Feb. 8 with Arts & Sciences faculty. From left are Brian Carpenter, professor of psychological and brain sciences; Dolores Pesce, the Avis Blewett Professor of Music; Biss; and moderator Todd Decker, professor and chair of music. Biss was on campus to launch the Department of Music’s new Great Artist Series Feb. 9. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)