The View From Here 2.20.17

The Office for International Students and Scholars treated international students to a coffee tasting, also known as a cupping, at Kaldi’s Roastery in St. Louis. (Photo: Jason Marquart/ Washington University)
The annual Eliot Family Night was held at the Athletic Complex Feb. 10. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
The cheerleading squad shows support for the women’s basketball team against Emory Feb. 10 during the annual Eliot Family Night in the Washington University Field House. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Belleville West High School science teachers Nicole Pelch (left) and Bob Flake have fun taking a selfie with a cardboard cutout of Charles Darwin during the Institute for School Partnership’s Darwin Day celebration Feb. 11.
Watersleeves dancers practice during dress rehearsal for the 2017 Lunar New Year performance, “Rise.” (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Visiting pianist Jonathan Biss (second from right) participated in a panel discussion, titled “Late Moves: Music and Creativity,” Feb. 8 with Arts & Sciences faculty. From left are Brian Carpenter, professor of psychological and brain sciences; Dolores Pesce, the Avis Blewett Professor of Music; Biss; and moderator Todd Decker, professor and chair of music. Biss was on campus to launch the Department of Music’s new Great Artist Series Feb. 9. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.