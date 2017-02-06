The View From Here 2.6.17

Fireworks explode over Mudd Field in celebration of the Lunar New Year Jan. 28. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
During the NCAA Swimming and Diving dual meet, the Bears swimming and diving team enjoyed multiple victories against Western Illinois University to cap the careers of 13 seniors Jan. 28 at the I.E. Millstone Pool. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Performing Arts Department is preparing to present Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, directed by Henry Schvey, opening Feb. 24. In the foreground is Macbeth, played by Josh Parrack. Behind him are the “witches,” (from left) Hannah Marias, Brandon Krisko and Sam Gaitsch. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Sydnie L. Mosley, the Marcus Artist-In-Residence in Performing Arts, teaches a Master Dance Class Feb. 1 in the Women’s Building. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Staff from across Washington University in St. Louis gathered for the 2017 Green Carpet Awards, recognizing offices certified by the university’s Office of Sustainability, for lunch and awards on the green carpet in Umrath Lounge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Dan Ariely signs a book for student Grant Black (left), a junior in Arts & Sciences, after giving a lecture on “The Art and Science of Self-Control” for the Assembly Series Feb. 2 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Women’s Society held a lunch and lecture Jan. 24 in Knight Hall, featuring speaker Erik Herzog, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
