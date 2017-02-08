WashU Expert: The importance of the First Amendment

Greg Magarian, professor of law at Washington University in St. Louis and noted expert on constitutional law, discusses what he sees as three prominent First Amendment issues that are important to emphasize right now: freedom of the press, proposed state laws directed at limiting street protests and free speech on campus.

“A free press, street protests and activist students. This is what the First Amendment was designed to do,” Magarian said. “It’s not just designed to keep the government from doing bad things. It’s designed to keep the government from doing bad things for a reason. And the reason is so we have a vital, politically informative, diverse, contentious and ultimately productive public discourse.”