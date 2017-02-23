Williams and Hernandez discuss PXSTL

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Creativity is a form of research — a way of grappling with the history and community of a place while also demarcating its future potential.

This spring and summer, Chicago-based artists Amanda Williams and Andres L. Hernandez will transform a vacant lot in St. Louis’ Grand Center neighborhood into a temporary space for public programs and events.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, the pair will discuss their commission, developed for the 2015-17 iteration of PXSTL, in a free lecture in Washington University’s Steinberg Hall.

Established in 2013, PXSTL is jointly sponsored by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the university’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. (The name is an acronym for the Pulitzer, Sam Fox School and St. Louis.) The competition is intended to explore the ways in which small-scale creative interventions might serve as meaningful catalysts for urban transformation.

Williams and Hernandez’s design, titled “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say),” will activate both the vacant lot and a building adjacent to it, which has been slated for demolition. In so doing, the project will examine the idea of building and “unbuilding” as both a working methodology and as a response to a particular place and site.

The PXSTL Lecture by Williams and Hernandez will launch the Sam Fox School’s spring Public Lecture Series. In all, the series will feature 11 presentations by nationally and internationally known artists, architects, curators and designers.

The series will continue March 20 with alumnus Michael Williams, the Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist. Other speakers will include landscape architect Thomas Woltz (March 28) and architect Odile Decq (April 7) as well as artists Shimon Attie (March 31) and Tom Friedman (April 19).

All talks are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. in Steinberg Hall Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Each will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.

Steinberg Hall is located near the intersection of Skinker and Forsyth boulevards, immediately adjacent to Givens Hall and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Spring 2017 speakers

March 8

Amanda Williams & Andres Hernandez

Williams: Adjunct professor, Illinois Institute of Technology

Hernandez: Associate professor and chair, Department of Art Education, School of the Art Institute of Chicago

PXSTL Lecture

March 20

Michael Williams

Artist

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture

March 22

Researcher & Designer

Lecture at 11:45 a.m. in Kemp Auditorium, Givens Hall

Louis D. Beaumont Visiting Assistant Professor Lecture

March 22

Howard Lay

Associate professor, Department of the History of Art, University of Michigan

Reception at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum.

In conjunction with “Spectacle and Leisure in Paris: Degas to Mucha,” on view through May 21 at the Kemper Art Museum.

March 23

Dan Michaelson

Founding partner, creative director and technical lead, Linked by Air

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

March 28

Thomas Woltz

Principal and owner, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects

Anova Lecture for Landscape Architecture

March 31

Shimon Attie

Artist

Lecture at 7 p.m. at the Saint Louis Art Museum

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow Lecture

April 7

Odile Decq

Co-founder, Studio Odile Decq

Coral Courts Lecture

Graduate Architecture Open House Lecture

April 12

Erik L’Heureux

Architect

Ruth and Norman Moore Visiting Professor Lecture

April 18

Silvia Kolbowski

Artist

Brabson Filmmaker Lecture

April 19

Tom Friedman

Artist

Reception at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum

Art on Campus Lecture