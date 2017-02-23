Williams and Hernandez discuss PXSTL

Creativity is a form of research — a way of grappling with the history and community of a place while also demarcating its future potential.
This spring and summer, Chicago-based artists Amanda Williams and Andres L. Hernandez will transform a vacant lot in St. Louis’ Grand Center neighborhood into a temporary space for public programs and events.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, the pair will discuss their commission, developed for the 2015-17 iteration of PXSTL, in a free lecture in Washington University’s Steinberg Hall.
Established in 2013, PXSTL is jointly sponsored by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the university’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. (The name is an acronym for the Pulitzer, Sam Fox School and St. Louis.) The competition is intended to explore the ways in which small-scale creative interventions might serve as meaningful catalysts for urban transformation.
Williams and Hernandez’s design, titled “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say),” will activate both the vacant lot and a building adjacent to it, which has been slated for demolition. In so doing, the project will examine the idea of building and “unbuilding” as both a working methodology and as a response to a particular place and site.
The PXSTL Lecture by Williams and Hernandez will launch the Sam Fox School’s spring Public Lecture Series. In all, the series will feature 11 presentations by nationally and internationally known artists, architects, curators and designers.
The series will continue March 20 with alumnus Michael Williams, the Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist. Other speakers will include landscape architect Thomas Woltz (March 28) and architect Odile Decq (April 7) as well as artists Shimon Attie (March 31) and Tom Friedman (April 19).
All talks are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. in Steinberg Hall Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Each will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.
Steinberg Hall is located near the intersection of Skinker and Forsyth boulevards, immediately adjacent to Givens Hall and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.
Spring 2017 speakers
March 8
Amanda Williams & Andres Hernandez
Williams: Adjunct professor, Illinois Institute of Technology
Hernandez: Associate professor and chair, Department of Art Education, School of the Art Institute of Chicago
PXSTL Lecture
March 20
Michael Williams
Artist
Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture
Louis D. Beaumont Visiting Assistant Professor Lecture
March 22
Howard Lay
Associate professor, Department of the History of Art, University of Michigan
Reception at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum.
In conjunction with “Spectacle and Leisure in Paris: Degas to Mucha,” on view through May 21 at the Kemper Art Museum.
March 23
Dan Michaelson
Founding partner, creative director and technical lead, Linked by Air
Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture
March 28
Thomas Woltz
Principal and owner, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects
Anova Lecture for Landscape Architecture
March 31
Shimon Attie
Artist
Lecture at 7 p.m. at the Saint Louis Art Museum
Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow Lecture
April 7
Odile Decq
Co-founder, Studio Odile Decq
Coral Courts Lecture
Graduate Architecture Open House Lecture
April 12
Erik L’Heureux
Architect
Ruth and Norman Moore Visiting Professor Lecture
April 18
Silvia Kolbowski
Artist
Brabson Filmmaker Lecture
April 19
Tom Friedman
Artist
Reception at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum
Art on Campus Lecture
