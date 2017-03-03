AAAS award honors late anthropology professor Sussman

Robert Sussman, a longtime professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis who died in June 2016, is being honored with the creation of an annual award in his name for scientists making important mid-career contributions to the field of anthropology.

Sussman, a physical anthropologist known for his research on human and primate behavior, is being recognized by the anthropology section of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“Bob Sussman embodies the science and spirit of Anthropology,” wrote colleagues who helped establish the award. “From fieldwork on lemurs to human biology to deconstructing the evils of race, his legacy of mentorship, caring, and dissemination of knowledge will be with us forever.”