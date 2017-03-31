Arts & Sciences recognizes distinguished alumni

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recognized outstanding alumni and supporters of the school during its 20th annual Arts & Sciences Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony, held March 23 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor, hosted the awards dinner, which is held to recognize distinguished alumni for their achievements, leadership and support.

For biographies and videos on each of the awardees, visit the Arts & Sciences Alumni & Development website.