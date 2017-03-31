Arts & Sciences recognizes distinguished alumni

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recognized outstanding alumni and supporters of the school during its 20th annual Arts & Sciences Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony, held March 23 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.
Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor, hosted the awards dinner, which is held to recognize distinguished alumni for their achievements, leadership and support.
For biographies and videos on each of the awardees, visit the Arts & Sciences Alumni & Development website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.