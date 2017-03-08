Audiology program re-accreditation meeting set

The Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences at the School of Medicine will hold a public meeting March 30 as part of its re-accreditation site visit by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
