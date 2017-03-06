Ching earns 2017 NSF CAREER Award

ShiNung Ching will examine cognitive functions of the brain with a five-year, $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Ching is the Das Family Career Development Distinguished Assistant Professor of electrical and systems engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis.
The NSF awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research within the context of their organization’s mission. One-third of current engineering faculty have received the award.
To read more about Ching’s work, visit the School of Engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.