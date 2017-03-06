Ching earns 2017 NSF CAREER Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

ShiNung Ching will examine cognitive functions of the brain with a five-year, $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Ching is the Das Family Career Development Distinguished Assistant Professor of electrical and systems engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis.

The NSF awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research within the context of their organization’s mission. One-third of current engineering faculty have received the award.

