Electronic waste, paper shredding drive March 28

A drive to collect old electronics, from kitchen appliances to laptops, will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, outside Knight and Bauer halls. The Office of Sustainability and the Knight Center are sponsoring the event, where the campus community also can bring unwanted confidential papers for shredding.
While most items will be accepted at no cost, there is a fee for some things, such as computer monitors and televisions, which contain hazardous materials.
Learn more on the sustainability website.
