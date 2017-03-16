Emergency Support Team recognized

The Washington University Emergency Support Team is one of five university teams nationwide to be named an EMS Ready Campus by the National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation. The designation recognizes excellence in emergency management and disaster preparedness.

Washington University EST is operated by student volunteers and provides 24-hour first responder emergency medical service for the Danforth Campus. It also offers American Red Cross CPR, AED and first-aid classes, active bystander training and medical support at large-scale campus events. EST is funded by Student Union and Student Health Services.