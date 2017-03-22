Engineering offers new master’s focused on health-care operations

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis is offering a new master’s degree that will use engineering principles to dramatically improve health-care operations.

The Master of Health Care Operational Excellence will equip leaders in health care and health-care management to improve the quality and efficiency of the U.S. health-care system using engineering systems processes. The degree, which will launch in fall 2017, is designed for health-care management and staff within both hospitals and clinics.

