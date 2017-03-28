Faculty, staff encouraged to contribute to Our Washington

Employees have raised $52 million for new scholarships and academic and scientific research

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton is calling upon Washington University in St. Louis faculty and staff to contribute to Our Washington, the employee component of Leading Together: The Campaign for Washington University.

“Sustained support from the dedicated members of our faculty and staff has helped make ‘Leading Together’ a success,” Wrighton said. “But we have more work to do. Any gift — large or small — will support our efforts to expand scholarship opportunities and conduct groundbreaking research.”

Already, 6,734 faculty and staff have contributed $52.5 million to Our Washington. Leading Together, which concludes in June 2018, has reached its goal of $2.5 billion and now is raising money for other key initiatives identified in the university’s strategic plan, including efforts in medicine, social work and undergraduate education.

Watch as the Washington University bear makes his way from staff donor to student scholar in Our Washington: A Bear’s Quest

Employees may direct their gift to the program, school or fund that aligns with their own priorities, whether that be scholarships or sustainability, the arts or athletics, medical research or mental health.

“The challenges facing the global community are many and complex,” Wrighton said. “We, at Washington University, are committed to tackling the world’s most pressing issues and educating new generations of leaders to continue our work.”

Employees may donate through a monthly payroll deduction, online or by mail. Bequests and planned gifts also count toward Our Washington.