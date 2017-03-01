Free vehicle inspections for employees, students Saturday

The university’s Police and Parking Services departments, in partnership with Hartmann’s Towing, once again will sponsor free travelers’ vehicle inspections for students, faculty and staff from noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the lower level of Millbrook Garage.
The service is designed for those who anticipate traveling by car for spring break, March 12-18.
For more information, contact Sgt. Bob Wayne at 314-935-5084 or by email at robert.wayne@wustl.edu.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.