The Kemper Art Museum is accepting applications from students interested in its paid Internship to Promote and Encourage Diversity in the Museum Profession. Applications are due April 7.
The Kemper Art Museum is accepting applications from students interested in its paid Internship to Promote and Encourage Diversity in the Museum Profession. Applications are due April 7.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.