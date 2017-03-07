Math faculty receives award for paper

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the journal Bayesian Analysis, a committee of its former and current editors named a paper by Nan Lin, associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and former doctoral student Qing Li “the most promising paper published in the journal in the last five years.”
The paper is titled “The Bayesian Elastic Net.”
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.