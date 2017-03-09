Obituary: Frederick Peterson, former professor of clinical pediatrics, 85

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Frederick D. Peterson, MD, a former professor of clinical pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine, died March 2, 2017, in his sleep at a nursing home in Chesterfield, Mo. He was 85.

A longtime influential presence at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Peterson began his affiliation with the university in 1957 as an intern and ultimately ascended to professor of clinical pediatrics in 1992. Peterson also maintained a private practice for more than three decades.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust St., in St. Louis.

Visit the School of Medicine site for the full obituary.