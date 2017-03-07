Obituary: Pat Schoen, alumna and supporter, 89

Pat Schoen, a 1951 alumna and former instructor in Olin Business School, died Feb. 26. She was 89. Schoen was a strong supporter of the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, founded by her husband, Sterling Schoen, an Olin professor, who died in 1999.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 9, with funeral services the following morning, March 10.
Read more details on the Olin Business School site.
