Presley receives ‘30 Under 30’ honor from area magazine

Chris Presley, an adviser in Olin Business School and an adjunct instructor for University College in Arts & Sciences, was selected as a St. Louis “30 Under 30” honoree for 2017 by Delux Magazine.
The honorees represent 30 emerging leaders in the St. Louis area who are game-changers, raise the bar in their respective fields, and are dedicated to community service. They will be honored at an event at Ballpark Village March 30.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.