Presley receives ‘30 Under 30’ honor from area magazine

Chris Presley, an adviser in Olin Business School and an adjunct instructor for University College in Arts & Sciences, was selected as a St. Louis “30 Under 30” honoree for 2017 by Delux Magazine.

The honorees represent 30 emerging leaders in the St. Louis area who are game-changers, raise the bar in their respective fields, and are dedicated to community service. They will be honored at an event at Ballpark Village March 30.