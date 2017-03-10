Due to spring break next week, The Record will only publish once, on Wednesday, March 15. For the latest news, visit The Source.
Due to spring break next week, The Record will only publish once, on Wednesday, March 15. For the latest news, visit The Source.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.